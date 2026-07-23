Investigators have widened their inquiry into a cache of firearms discovered at a house in the Larnaca district village of Oroklini after identifying possible connections between the 38-year-old suspect and the torture case in nearby Pyla already before the Larnaca criminal court.

The latest developments emerged during remand proceedings for the 38-year-old, who was arrested after police recovered a rifle, a Czech firearm, a Walther pistol and ammunition concealed beneath furniture inside his home.

Investigators are now examining evidence from separate criminal investigations, including an unresolved prison death and an alleged torture ring centred on a casino in Pyla.

He has also been identified as one of the alleged victims in the torture case involving a 48-year-old man currently standing trial over a series of violent offences, including the January shootings and brawl outside Larnaca police headquarters.

The police said the 38-year-old appears in the 16th video recovered from the 48-year-old’s mobile phone.

According to evidence already presented before the criminal court, the 48-year-old can be heard accusing the 38-year-old of spying on him at the behest of another individual who allegedly intended to kill him.

Investigators said the footage shows the victim sitting on a sofa holding his head while multiple men throw him to the floor before repeatedly kicking and punching him as he pleads for mercy.

The torture investigation centres on more than 3,000 photographs and videos recovered from mobile phones obtained by police.

Prosecutors allege the material documents the abuse of at least seven victims inside an office at a casino in Pyla.

The police have described the footage as among the most disturbing evidence encountered during the investigation into organised crime in Larnaca, with charges against the 48-year-old including kidnapping, torture, and firearms offences.

A second suspect has also been charged while another foreign national remains wanted.

The weapons investigation began after police received information last Wednesday that jewellery and expensive watches believed to be stolen during burglaries in Paphos had been hidden at the Oroklini property.

Although officers did not recover the reported valuables, they instead found a Heckler & Koch G3 military rifle fitted with a fixed stock and scope together with an empty magazine.

The second contained a Czech firearm, a Walther pistol with altered serial numbers and quantities of ammunition of different calibres.

The 38-year-old’s grandmother, who was present during the search, told investigators she had discovered the bags while searching beneath furniture for her cat several weeks earlier.

After feeling metal objects inside she became suspicious and questioned the 38- year-old, who allegedly told her he was keeping the items safe.

She said she instructed her grandson to remove them, but they remained in the house until police arrived.

Further examination established that the rifle had been reported stolen from a National Guard battalion in November 2024 in the Nicosia district village of Pera Chorio.

The Czech firearm was also identified in police records after being reported missing during the Turkish invasion of 1974 and formally recorded as lost in 1977.

The police told the court they have now obtained investigative files from both the National Guard inquiry and the police investigation into the missing rifle .

Further forensic work is expected to include ballistic examinations to establish whether the recovered weapons were used in other offences.

The court granted an eight-day remand after the defence raised no objection. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.