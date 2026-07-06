The criminal court in Larnaca on Monday rejected as premature an application by a 48-year-old defendant to dismiss the Pyla torture case on the grounds of abuse of process.

The case was adjourned until July 30, when the two defendants will be called upon to enter pleas to the serious charges they face.

The case concerns allegations of torture, abduction and organised criminal activity regarding incidents in Larnaca during the summer of 2025.

The two accused, aged 48 and 27, appeared before the permanent criminal court under heavy security measures.

In the application submitted by the defence and rejected by the court, lawyers for the 48-year-old argued that two separate cases had been filed against their client, one relating to incidents outside Larnaca police headquarters and another concerning alleged acts of torture at a property in Pyla, and that, in their view, both matters should have been included in a single indictment.

The court dismissed the application as premature, ruling that the current circumstances did not, in themselves, support the defence’s claim of abuse of process.

The 48-year-old faces charges including subjecting a person to torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty with intent to expose a person to the risk of grievous harm, causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and demanding property with menaces.

The 27-year-old faces charges of unlawful deprivation of liberty, subjecting a person to torture and assault.

The case involves six alleged victims; three are Cypriot nationals, one of whom is currently abroad. Another alleged victim is an Indian national who is also outside Cyprus, while an Arab national remains in Cyprus. Police believe the sixth victim is a European citizen and efforts to identify the individual are continuing.

The Larnaca criminal investigation department (CID) is continuing its investigations.