Cyprus’ electricity demand is expected to be fully covered throughout the day, the Transmission System Operator’s Haris Zavallis said on Friday.

Zavallis said the available conventional production stood at 1,188 MW on Friday morning and was expected to increase to 1,248 MW with the reintegration of a unit in Dhekelia, with a capacity of 60 MW, throughout the day.

“Regardless of the availability of the Dhekelia unit, current demand is estimated to be covered by the existence of reserves in the system,” he said.

The unit in Dhekelia had been taken out of operation on Thursday after experiencing a problem that is currently being investigated by the EAC.

Zavallis said that the midday peak between 2pm and 4pm is estimated to require 1,320 MW, while the evening peak from 7pm to 9.30pm is predicted to fluctuate around 1,065 MW.