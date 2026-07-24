Family-friendly films are coming to the outskirts of Nicosia as a new summer cinema series launches. Actually, the outdoor film nights return for another annual edition, organised by the South Nicosia -Idalion Municipality as part of its Summer Cinema Festival.

From July 27 to 31, the Municipal Amphitheatre of Dali will host cinema screenings of popular films, welcoming old and young. The films will be screened at 8.30pm and have free entrance, making the event series a highlight for Dali residents and beyond.

Its first film on Monday, July 27, is the family-friendly film Lilo & Stitch, dubbed in Greek. Then, on July 28, Zootopia 2 will be screened, also shown in Greek. On the following evening, July 29, , the film Freakier Friday will be presented in its original English language, continuing the fame of the first film Freaky Friday.

The animation Elio will take the big screen next on July 30 (in Greek) before the final film of the series, F1: The Movie.

Summer Cinema Festival – South Nicosia -Idalion Municipality

A week of open-air film screenings for old and young. July 27-31. Municipal Amphitheatre of Dali, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free admission. www.sni.org.cy