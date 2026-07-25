Where do you live?

Oroklini village Larnaca with my three teenagers

What did you have for breakfast?

Greek yogurt, fresh cherries and oats.

Describe your perfect day

On the beach in good company

Best book ever read?

Business Energetics Selling and Marketing. It’s been my mantra to make my life happen in this new chapter of my life.

Best childhood memory?

Road trip to the South of Chile

What is always in your fridge?

Avocados, Greek yogurt, fruits and veggies

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Bad Bunny, inspired by my little ones 

What’s your spirit animal?

Chameleon, we adapt

What are you most proud of?

Today, and it’s been a trip to get here, and still not easy to say it out loud: myself

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

PS I Love You, she makes her dream happen.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Mel Robbins

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I wouldn’t, I love living and embracing my today.

What is your greatest fear?

Embarking on putting myself before everyone else, I am getting there.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Go girl, you are amazing and you will overcome it all. Trust yourself and your gut feeling, it will never fail you.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Narcissism.

If the world was ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Rent a boat and sail with my kids

Paula Valderrama is a professional photographer who specialises in personal branding photography, corporate portraits, headshots and social media imagery. She creates meaningful private photo sessions that celebrate life’s important moments from her Cyprus base

Follow her on https://paulaschersonweddings.pixieset.com/portfolio2026/, and on Instagram and LinkedIn