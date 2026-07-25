The fifth and final production of this year’s International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama arrives soon as the National Theatre of Greece presenting Euripides’ Alcestis under the direction of Dimitris Karantzas. On August 7 and 8, an exciting cast will meet with audiences at the Curium Ancient Theatre.

Iro Bezou performs the title role of Alcestis, while the production also features, among others, Konstantinos Avarikiotis, Dimitra Vlagkopoulou, Giorgos Zygouris, Giannis Niarros, Kostas Nikouli, Aineias Tsamatis and Theodora Tzimou.

Dimitris Karantzas directs the National Theatre of Greece’s production as a contemporary parable with a strong political undertone. A dual-natured play, a constant hovering between life and death, playfulness and nightmare, devastating tragedy and unexpected comedy.

In the play, Admetus can only evade Death’s claim if someone else consents to die in his place. His spouse, Alcestis, offers herself in exchange. Her sacrifice unfolds publicly, before the eyes of the citizens, as a preordained killing – an act that can only be read today as femicide, legitimised by the prevailing societal and political power.

Alcestis is the sole surviving work from the body of ancient Greek tragedy to bring not only Death onto the stage, but also Resurrection. And yet the question remains unresolved: what does it mean to restore life once the sacrifice has already been made? What lies within Alcestis’ deafening silence? And what is the true cost of salvation when it rests upon the self-sacrifice of the most vulnerable?

The director orchestrates Alcestis as a stage experiment, in which music, sound, movement and a balancing act of theatrical style coexist organically, creating a fluid, liminal and ever-changing world.

With a remarkable cast and crew, the production becomes a theatrical argument that does not merely recount the myth, but raises crucial questions about power, gender, sacrifice and society’s responsibility towards the death of the eponymous – and not only – heroine.

The National Theatre of Greece’s production marks the conclusion of this year’s festival, arriving just after Lea Maleni’s production of the Cypriot participation in the festival, with Seven Against Thebes by Aeschylus on July 27, 28, 31 and on August 1.

This production will be presented in Nicosia and Limassol before the Euripides’ Alcestis concludes the festival back at the emblematic Curium Ancient Theatre.

Alcestis

The National Theatre of Greece presents Euripides’ tragedy. Part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. August 7-8. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. With English and Greek surtitles. Tel: 7000-2414. www.greekdramafest.com, www.soldoutticketbox.com