A new drink has quietly made its way into the Cyprus market, but its creators hope it will do far more than just quench thirst

Love & Peace Icetea launched with a simple idea at its core. A premium, lightly sparkling iced tea that blends lifestyle branding with a social mission. The drink comes in 0.33l glass bottles and is currently available in Peach Sugar Free and Lemon flavours.

And it has begun to appear at selected venues across the island, including beach bars, restaurants and brunch spots such as Ammos Beach Bar and Amano Kitchen Bar.

Behind the launch is entrepreneur David Blabolil, who says the idea was born from a desire to combine refreshment with meaning.

“At the times we are living in, a little love and peace is what we need,” he says. “We are not a global giant with huge marketing budgets, but we believe we have a strong story and something real to share.”

Unlike conventional iced teas, Love & Peace Icetea introduces a soft sparkle that gives it a lighter, more festive feel. The brand positions itself somewhere between soft drink and lifestyle beverage, aiming to appeal to a younger, experience-driven audience.

Blabolil is open about the challenges of entering a competitive market dominated by global brands.

“We are just starting and still building partnerships,” he explains. “But we are present in Cyprus already and we are growing step by step. Some of our partners are active on Instagram and helping us spread the word organically.”

Despite the modest beginnings, the ambition behind the project is clear. The drink is designed as a platform for visibility and charity.

A central part of the concept is its charitable contribution. Every bottle sold supports a cause in Cyprus, with the focus on children facing serious illness.

The brand is currently working with the One Dream One Wish association, a foundation active since 1997 that provides support to children with cancer, leukaemia and related conditions.

Blabolil emphasises that the donation model is built directly into the product rather than treated as a side campaign.

“Every bottle we sell means the charity receives a donation,” he says. “We wanted something simple and transparent where people know that their purchase has an impact.”

Although Love & Peace Icetea is a German product, those behind it are keen to make a difference in Cyprus and One Dream One Wish has also welcomed the collaboration.

Its president George Penintaex describes the partnership as a meaningful opportunity to connect with the public in a different way.

“We are very pleased to partner with Love & Peace Icetea to find a new and literally refreshing way to support the foundation and the families we care for,” he says.

The drink’s arrival also coincides with the busy summer season, when Cyprus’ hospitality sector sees increased demand for cold beverages and outdoor experiences.

For Blabolil, this timing is not accidental.

“We launched now because Cyprus in summer is about outdoor life, beaches and social moments,” he says. “It felt like the right environment for something refreshing and positive.”

Beyond its commercial launch, Love & Peace Icetea is also exploring cultural and community involvement. The brand has begun supporting youth initiatives such as dance and sports projects, including local creative groups in Nicosia.

This reflects a broader intention to connect with younger audiences in a more direct and personal way, rather than relying solely on traditional advertising.

Blabolil says the goal is to build something that feels alive in the community.

“We are not trying to be just another drink on the shelf,” he explains. “We want to be part of moments, events and positive energy.”

At its heart, Love & Peace Icetea is built around a straightforward idea. A drink that carries a message of optimism while supporting real families in need.

Blabolil believes this combination is what sets the brand apart.

“If people can enjoy something nice and at the same time help someone else, then we have already achieved something meaningful,” he says.

As the brand continues to expand in Cyprus, its success will depend not only on taste and branding, but on whether consumers connect with its message.

For now, it enters the market with a simple invitation.

So, are you team peach or team lemon?