Cypriot producers looking beyond the island’s small domestic market can now apply for a share of a €1.7 million state fund to showcase their products at some of the world’s largest trade exhibitions in 2027.

Applications opened on Monday under a de minimis sponsorship scheme run by the Ministry of Energy and will be accepted until September 18, 2026.

According to the official scheme, applications may be submitted by businesses involved in the processing or trading of industrial and agricultural products, together with companies providing related services.

The funding is intended to help local companies enter new markets, meet international buyers and increase exports through exhibitions at which Cyprus plans to operate a national pavilion.

Food and drink account for much of the programme. The proposed calendar begins with Fruit Logistica in Berlin from February 3 to 5, followed by ProWein in Dusseldorf from March 7 to 9.

Cypriot companies could then attend Gulfood in Dubai from March 15 to 19 and Anuga in Cologne from October 9 to 13.

The exhibitions offer access to buyers on a scale that would be difficult for many smaller exporters to reach alone. The previous Fruit Logistica brought together around 2,600 exhibitors and 90,000 participants, while the latest ProWein event attracted 3,400 exhibitors and 31,000 trade visitors.

Anuga’s most recent edition was larger still, hosting more than 8,000 companies and 145,000 trade visitors, according to organiser figures. Gulfood, meanwhile, is expanding across two Dubai venues for 2027 after its 2026 event featured more than 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries, its organisers said.

Participation in the four exhibitions is not yet guaranteed. The ministry warned that a state pavilion may be cancelled if too few eligible businesses apply or if the necessary budget is not approved.

The application form and information guide are available through the trade service. Submissions may be delivered by hand, registered post or private courier to the product trade promotion branch at 6 Andrea Araouzou Street, 1421 Nicosia.

Applications received after Friday, September 18, will not be considered. Further information is available on 22 867268, 22 867192 and 22 867209.