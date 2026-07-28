The bicommunal peace initiative “United Cyprus” on Tuesday held two events in view of UN General Secretary Antionio Guterres’ visit to the island.

In its first event, the group held a demonstration in support of federation outside the House of Cooperation in the buffer zone at Ledra Palace on Tuesday morning. A second event, organised by the same initiative in support of Guterres’ efforts, was set to begin at 6.30pm at the entrance to Nicosia airport.

A parallel event was also scheduled to take place at the roundabout near the Agios Dometios crossing in the north.

Civil society organizations, representatives of political parties and individuals from both communities participated in the events.

Guterres was later awaited by another group in favor of a solution and peace as soon as his motorcade passed the Ledra Pallas roadblock towards the north, consisting of people from other unions and organisations at the initiative of a Turkish Cypriot association, which usuallz welcomes the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General, Maria Angela Holguin, when she travels to the occupied territories to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

In addition to the events, a separate demonstration was held at the roundabout near the new “presidential” building in the north, drawing only a small turnout, according to Turkish Cypriot media.

A separate group of demonstrators also gathered at a central junction, waving Turkish flags and flags of the north.