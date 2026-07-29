The fire service has received six enclosed trailer units equipped for technical rescue operations under the Epikentrosis project, co-funded by the European Union and national funds from Cyprus and Greece, the fire brigade said on Wednesday.

One trailer will be assigned to each district’s fire directorate to strengthen response to natural and other disasters.

The units can also be deployed to assist other countries if needed.

The equipment is being fitted by the special disaster response unit (Emak). Fire chief Nikos Longinos inspected the process overseen by Emak commander Charalambos Charalambous.