Lawyer for a man beaten up during a brawl outside Larnaca police headquarters in January, Alexandros Clerides on Wednesday gave authorities five days to give a “full and reasoned answer” over investigations into the case before he turns to European institutions.

He said there has been no registration of a criminal case covering his client against perpetrators despite the existence of video footage and the identification of those involved.

Instead, the lawyer said, a case was filed against his client for allegations that were “clearly less serious” relating to events on the same day.

Clerides said that a relevant complaint had been sent to President Nikos Christodoulides, the justice ministry and the head of the police on July 10, requesting that information be provided to him and the ministry but was left without response.

So far, no specific and reasoned information has been given as to whether and when the file has been forwarded to the legal service or whether an additional investigation has been requested, Clerides said.

Referring to the EU rights of victims of crime, the lawyer argued that the competent authorities have not complied with their obligations to inform, protect and respect the rights of the victim.

Clerides said that if his requests were not met within five days he would submit a complaint to the European Commission for the “non-effective implementation of obligations” by the Republic, as well as a petition to the Committee of petitions of the EU parliament.

In his letter, Clerides requested the investigation of reasons for the delay, the disclosure of progress on the case, as well as specific information on the current stage of the case and to examine whether the obligations of the police under the relevant legislation have been complied with and to provide a full and reasoned written response within five days.

The incident Clerides is referring to took place on January 17 outside the Larnaca police headquarters when a group of people allegedly wielded axes, knives and other offensive instruments, attacking his client and causing him serious physical injuries including a skull and an elbow fracture.

Five people have been arrested in the connection with the case and were later remanded in custody after admitting to being present at the scene.

The incident prompted renewed concern from local authorities about organised crime and public safety.