Following its successful stop in Paralimni, Lidl Cyprus’ summer wellness roadshow will conclude its journey at Lidl Aradippou on July 31 and August 1.

Lidl Better Living Days is in its final week and is making preparations for its last stop of its summer journey. Following Nicosia, Pafos, Limassol and Paralimni, Lidl Cyprus’ successful summer initiative arrives in Larnaka, at Lidl Aradippou, on Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st.

For those who have not yet had the opportunity to experience it firsthand, this is the last stop of this year’s wellness roadshow. A two-day event full of taste, wellness, movement, freshness and practical ideas for a better everyday life, with free activities for both young and old.

The previous stop which took place at Lidl Paralimni, on July 24th and 25th, was successfully materialised, and once again confirmed the wider public’s warm response to an initiative that brought Better Living closer to everyday life.

In Larnaca, Lidl Better Living Days will provide the successful overall experience that has become beloved at every stop: a little exercise, a lot of coolness, cooking moments by the Lidl Food Academy on the Go, tastings, smoothies, nutritional tips and creative activities for children, in coolly designed spaces, so that visitors can enjoy the experience comfortably and pleasantly.

With its last stop in Larnaka, Lidl Better Living Days completes a journey that took place across Cyprus, and conveyed a simple message: Lidl will always continue to remind us that Better Living can start from small, everyday choices!

More information about the detailed programme can be found here.

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