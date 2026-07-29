When was the last time you spent an evening without checking your phone? asks Unplugged Cyprus as it gets ready for another offline event, inviting the public to briefly put their phones away. And this event’s location is a favourite summer destination in Cyprus – the beach!

Only there, no screens, phones or technology will entertain guests but good old conversation and games that aim to connect people.

“Many of us are feeling something that’s difficult to put into words,” says Unplugged Cyprus. “We are more connected than ever through technology, yet many people feel lonelier than ever. We scroll through hundreds of updates every day, but opportunities to meet new people and have meaningful conversations seem increasingly rare.”

That’s why this summer, Unplugged Cyprus invites people to try something different. On Friday, July 31, it hosts the first Unplugged Sunset Social at Dasoudi beach in Limassol. This is a free community gathering where the rules are simple. Just trade your phone for a sunset and real conversations. Can you do it?

“The idea is beautifully simple,” explains Unplugged. “Bring a beach towel or picnic blanket, your favourite snack, a drink, and an open mind. Leave your phone in your bag and spend the evening meeting new people, sharing food, playing a few fun icebreakers, and enjoying conversations that go beyond the usual small talk.”

The event’s social nature means that it does not matter whether you attend with friends or solo. The space will be curated so that it is easy to enter conversations, meet people in a relaxed environment and inspired by the beach’s eucalyptus trees and waves, make easy-flowing connections. Plus, it is free to attend, with a simple registration process.

“There is no awkward networking, no dating event, and no pressure to impress anyone. Just a summer evening filled with laughter, stories and genuine human connection,” conclude organisers. “As our digital lives continue to grow, creating spaces where people can simply be present with one another has never felt more important. Sometimes all it takes is a sunset, a shared picnic, and a conversation with someone new to remind us how good real connection feels.”

Unplugged Sunset Social

Phone-free social community gathering. By Unplugged Cyprus in collaboration with European funded project OASIS. July 31. Dasoudi Beach, Limassol. 7pm-10pm. Free, registrations needed via online form or contacting Unplugged Cyprus