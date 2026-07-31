Over 400 skilled jobs posted through Minds in Cyprus

More than 750 Cypriot professionals from around the world have registered with the government’s Minds in Cyprus platform, while employers on the island have posted more than 400 specialised job vacancies, according to comments made during the world conference of overseas Cypriots.

Presenting the initiative’s progress, Head of the Office of the Deputy Minister to the President Irene Georgalla said that Minds in Cyprus has evolved within a year “from a strategic announcement into a policy delivering tangible results” by strengthening links between the Cypriot diaspora and the country’s economy, labour market and development strategy.

She added that since the initiative was launched, members of the Cypriot diaspora have also submitted more than 300 enquiries, proposals and suggestions through the platform.

The initiative was announced by President Nikos Christodoulides in London in May 2025 and is being implemented jointly by the relevant ministries, Invest Cyprus and Keve, under the coordination of the Presidency.

According to Georgalla, the initiative aims to reconnect the international experience and expertise of Cypriots living abroad with Cyprus’ new development model, which is based on knowledge, outward-looking growth and the creation of high value-added economic activity.

“Attracting and reconnecting talent requires consistency, continuity and, above all, national credibility,” Georgalla said.

She explained that Cyprus is operating in an environment shaped by geopolitical tensions, the rapid technological advances driven by artificial intelligence and intense international competition to attract skilled professionals.

“Talent does not follow economic growth alone, but also trust, stable rules and a clear sense of direction,” she said.

Georgalla said the information technology, communications and digital economy sector contributes around 14 per cent of Cyprus’ gross domestic product, while the country’s research and innovation ecosystem consists of 12 universities and more than 15 research institutes and centres of excellence.

She added that Cyprus’ professional, financial and technology services sectors continue to upgrade, creating new opportunities for highly skilled professionals.

Referring to the career event held in London in May 2026, Georgalla said participation exceeded all expectations, attracting hundreds of Cypriot professionals working in the United Kingdom.

She added that more than 20 major Cypriot companies and organisations actively participated in the event, giving attendees the opportunity to make direct professional contacts and explore specific employment opportunities.

“Our invitation to the diaspora is based not only on emotion or ties with the homeland, but also on genuine and credible professional prospects,” Georgalla said.

She clarified that the initiative is not aimed solely at Cypriots considering a return home, but at the entire Cypriot diaspora.

For those wishing to return to Cyprus, she said the objective is to provide meaningful employment and relocation opportunities.

For those choosing to remain abroad, she said the initiative seeks to create opportunities for networking, collaboration and participation in Cyprus’ economic development.

Georgalla also referred to the introduction of a targeted tax incentive for returning professionals, describing it as one of the initiative’s main policy tools.

She also highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen Cyprus’ modern international image, saying that outward engagement and closer ties with the diaspora remain key government priorities.

According to Georgalla, the Cypriot diaspora forms an integral part of the country’s international presence and strengthens Cyprus’ voice through its contributions to business, academia, research, public life and culture.

“We do not regard you simply as participants, but as genuine partners,” Georgalla said.

“A country’s credibility in the international environment is built to a great extent through its people,” she added.

Georgalla also referred to the new national framework for Cyprus’ international image, unveiled earlier this month, which aims to establish a shared and coherent narrative for the country.

She explained that the framework is built around the concept of “stability with prospects”, presenting Cyprus as a European hub with a global outlook.

According to Georgalla, stability reflects the country’s institutional credibility, its membership of the European Union and the eurozone, its predictable legal and regulatory framework and the resilience of its economy.

She said the concept of prospects focuses on building a modern, competitive and resilient economy through reforms, technology, innovation and investment in human capital.

Georgalla concluded by saying the goal is to present Cyprus as a safe and ambitious country where talent and quality of life can coexist, making it a stable destination for work, study, investment and long-term settlement.