A taste of Latin America is coming to the island’s west coast as one local band presents a night of colourful, lively music which can only be described as an explosive cocktail of Brazilian funk, samba, rumba and guaguanco Afro-Cuban. And a touch of modern-post jazz.

Macumba has become one of the most well-known bands in Cyprus and one of the few ensembles to present their blended repertoire. Comprised of three Cypriot musicians and one Chilean, the band is set to perform its signature approach to Latin Music on Tuesday, August 4 at the Technopolis 20 garden, at 8pm.

“Born in Cyprus,” explain the organisers, “this excellent band moves towards Latin Jazz and World music directions and paths. The collaboration between Elias Ioannou, Giorgos Morfitis, Rodrigo Caceres and Rodos Panayiotou brings a new air to the music scene of the island. Brazilian rhythms and Afro-Cuban colours get blended through a modern jazz aesthetic and the result is recorded in the album ‘Como Jugando’, which was released in 2019.”

Their music gets crowds swaying and dancing, whether performing at local festivals such as Windcraft Festival, Rialto World Music Festival and Aglanjazz or in international concert grounds – Unesco’s Gardens of Sound Music Festival in Poland or the Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival.

As August arrives, the band leaves its Limassol base for a groovy performance in Paphos, bringing its shimmy-shacking rhythms to Technopolis 20.

Macumba

Local band presents signature Latin music sound infused with jazz. August 4. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10-16. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com