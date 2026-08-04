The Animal Party on Tuesday announced that it had accepted an invitation sent to it by social media influencer Fidias Panayiotou’s Direct Democracy Cyprus to hold a meeting and an “exchange of views”.

According to the party, the meeting will take place at parliament on Thursday afternoon.

The party said it “welcomes any invitation for dialogue concerning issues of public interest and in particular, issues related to man, animals, and nature for one health and one prosperity”.

It added that it “reiterates that it approaches the dialogue in a spirit of cooperation, always maintaining its autonomy, independence, and the timeless principles which govern its actions”.

The Animal Party endorsed the Ecologists’ Movement ahead of May’s parliamentary elections, with the Ecologists’ Movement going on to lose all its seats and find itself without representation in the House for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Direct Democracy Cyprus, meanwhile, won four seats at its first electoral test since its creation, finishing as the sixth-most popular party, though it won less than a third of the number of votes than Panayiotou won at the 2024 European Parliament elections.