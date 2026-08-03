Cyprus has the second highest percentage of land under desertification conditions in the EU, according to a European Commission report published on Tuesday.

The report by the commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) found that 45 per cent of Cyprus is affected, behind Spain with 53 per cent and ahead of Greece with 36 per cent.

Cyprus also has the highest proportion of people living in areas affected by desertification.

The report says 61 per cent of the population, around 700,000 people, live in these areas.

Greece follows with 47 per cent of its population affected, followed by Spain with 43 per cent, Romania with 39 per cent and Bulgaria with 37 per cent.

Across the EU, drylands cover around 611,000 square kilometres, about 15 per cent of the bloc’s territory.

Around 530,000 square kilometres are affected by desertification, impacting about 42 million people.