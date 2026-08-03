An 88-year-old British national died after being trapped in a vehicle fire in Avgorou, with a postmortem examination confirming on Tuesday that he burnt to death.

The man’s body was found outside the front passenger door of his vehicle on a dirt road on Saturday, indicating he had managed to get out of the driver’s seat and was attempting to escape.

Police said the man, a resident in Pachna, had travelled to the area accompanied by his care worker and his dog to visit an animal shelter.

The pair are believed to have become lost and driven onto a dirt road, where the vehicle became stuck in mud.

The man repeatedly tried to free the vehicle before sparks ignited nearby dry reeds, causing the fire to spread quickly to the car.

The care worker managed to get out safely and urged the man to leave the vehicle.

According to her statements to police, the driver urged her to go and get help while he remained behind.

Emergency services later found him dead beside the vehicle after the fire had been extinguished, and his dog also died in the blaze. Police are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances that led to the fire