Alphamega ice-cream charity drive raises over €29K for Cyprus Red Cross Society

Once again, the campaign “One ice cream, many smiles!” concluded with great success, raising a total of €29,032.36 for charity. ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets together with popular ice-cream brands and the public, tangibly supported the invaluable humanitarian work of the Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS).

The campaign ran from May 21 to June 24, 2026, during which ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, in collaboration with selected ice-cream brands, donated 5 per cent of sales proceeds to support the Society’s Social Welfare programme and the Restoring Family Ties service.

Consumers warmly supported the initiative, sending a message of love and generosity by their participation. The ice-cream brands that took part in the drive included:

Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum, W, OPPO, Häagen-Dazs, Nutella, Casino, Reese’s, Mövenpick, Snickers, Mars, Kit-Kat, Dream & Co, Lotus, Loacker, Oreo, Kri Kri, Pirulo, Calippo, Cornetto, Nestlé, Bounty, Lacta and Twix, as well as ALPHAMEGA private-label ice creams.

Expressing her appreciation for the work of the Society, Natasa Constantinidou, Chief Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, handed over the cheque representing funds raised to CRCS representatives Leda Koursoumba (First Vice President), Georgios Foradaris (Treasurer) and Marios Argyrou (Secretary General).

The €29,032.36 raised will contribute to supporting vulnerable groups and families, restoring and maintaining family ties and reuniting families separated by armed conflict, natural or other disasters, through the Red Cross Society’s services and humanitarian work.

ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets express their sincere gratitude to shoppers, as well as to the ice-cream brands that contributed substantially to the campaign’s success. A small gesture of love, through a simple everyday choice, can tangibly translate into a significant act of giving for those in need.

The campaign “One ice cream, many smiles!” is yet another Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, which continue to prioritise people, families and society with the aim of implementing initiatives that deliver a meaningful, positive impact.

National Fundraising Permit No. Ν.Π.02/2026