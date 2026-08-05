Two men, aged 51 and 47, have been remanded in custody for eight days as police investigate a drug case in Nicosia, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officers from the anti-drug squad (Ykan) stopped a vehicle driven by the 51-year-old in Nicosia district on Tuesday and found about 90 grammes of suspected cannabis, police said.

Officers also stopped a second vehicle driven by the 47-year-old.

A search of the vehicle uncovered three knives, while a search of the suspect’s home led to the seizure of 2.32kg of suspected cannabis, €10,800 in cash and other items for examination.

The two men appeared before Nicosia district court on Wednesday, which ordered that they be remanded in custody for eight days.