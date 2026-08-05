Four men were stabbed in a street near London’s Covent Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a “mental health related incident”.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and remains in custody.

“Officers seized a pair of scissors at the scene,” the police statement added.

Four men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby trauma centre, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

The incident happened on Endell Street, about a quarter of a mile from London’s famous Covent Garden square which is popular with tourists and known for street performers.