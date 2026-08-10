Nicosia municipality offices and services will be closed on Saturday, August 15 for the Assumption Day public holiday, the municipality announced on Monday.

The Ayios Antonios municipal market, Ochi farmers’ market and the wholesale market will also remain closed on the day.

The Ayios Antonios market will remain closed for a further four days, from August 16 to 19, reopening on Thursday, August 20.

Household waste collection will not be affected by the holiday and will operate as normal.

Meanwhile, the temporary Green Points in Kaimakli and Ayios Dhometios will remain closed until August 16 due to the summer break of the licensed waste facility and contractors responsible for removing materials.

Residents can instead use the government-run Green Points free of charge, although these will also be closed on August 15 for the public holiday.