Cyprus and Bahrain are seeking to expand cooperation in defence, shipping and investment, Ambassador to Bahrain Andreas Eliades said on Monday, as Nicosia looks to strengthen its role between the EU and the Gulf.

In an interview with Bahraini newspaper Al Watan, Eliades said regional security developments had shown the importance of closer coordination between Europe and the Gulf states.

He referred to Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, saying Cyprus had worked during its EU council presidency to support consultations between member states and regional partners.

The ambassador said President Nikos Christodoulides’ official visit to Bahrain and the opening of the Cypriot embassy in Manama had given bilateral relations a “significant boost”.

Nine agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed during the visit, covering areas including defence, higher education, culture, tourism, diplomatic training and search and rescue.

Eliades said Cyprus, which now has embassies in all six GCC capitals, could serve as a “bridge” between Europe and the Gulf.

He also drew attention maritime security as an area for closer cooperation, saying freedom of navigation was a strategic priority for both countries.

Economic cooperation is also expected to focus on financial services, fintech, technology, logistics and tourism.

Eliades said Cyprus could provide Bahraini companies with access to the European single market, while Bahrain could offer Cypriot businesses a base for expansion into Gulf markets.

He said the future of bilateral relations was “very promising”, with the new embassy in Manama marking “a new chapter” in ties between the two countries.