If there is one thing August in Cyprus has, besides the heat, it is live music nights. This month’s cultural agenda will see several big names from Greece and Cyprus travel to various corners of the island to present high-energy summer concerts.

The not-to-miss concerts begin with the explosive presence of Eleni Foureira in Larnaca as part of herHybrid Tour this Wednesday, August 5. The pop star, famous for her dance-and-song acts, hot outfits and captivating shows, brings her performance to Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre, after touring Greece. A few months after the release of her album Hybrid, she steps onto the Larnaca stage to give audiences a show to remember.

Alkinoos Ioannides continues his summer tour with two August concerts. On August 12, Ioannides and four more long-standing Cypriot collaborators will step onto the stage of the Paralimni Municipal Amphitheatre to bring unique orchestrations and beloved pieces to life. On August 14, he travels to Paphos and the Tala Amphitheatre.

Greek hip-hop artist NiVo has two upcoming performances on the island. On August 13, he joins the Aspro Pato party events for a live show at Summer Breeze Club in Limassol, joined by Greek DJs for the ultimate party experience.

On the following evening, NiVo travels to Akakia Beach Bar in Ayios Theodoros, Larnaca for a 00s party, performing alongside DJs Jimmy The Destroyer and Petros Sophoclides.

Next, a vibrant flashback party travels to Kato Drys on the August 15 holiday with guest stars Constantinos Christoforou and ONE. The Kaseta Retro Event party begins at 8pm with more music on the agenda with DJs Anagiotis and Kon Cept.

Eleni Foureira will play Larnaca on Wednesday

On the following night, the iconic hip-hop trio from Greece, which topped the charts, Imiskoumbria, will perform live for fans after ten years. This special anniversary comeback is a reunion die-hard fans have been waiting for, and on Sunday, August 16, the trio heads to Nava Seaside in Protaras.

Mountain villages also have plenty to look forward to. The Community Council of Agros has prepared a series of Summer Events 2026, and it includes a concert by popular Greek singer Elli Kokkinou on Sunday, August 16 at the Apeiteiou Gymnasium Agros.

Towards the end of the month, esteemed singer from Greece Giannis Parios will travel to Cyprus for a single performance in Larnaca. The Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre hosts the singer on August 28, where he will perform his timeless songs.

Then, Constantinos Christoforou and ONE will join forces again for a rocking party with Greek pop hits from the 90s and 00s, and at this event, they will not be taking the stage alone. The Ta Disco Kalokairia Mas concert on August 29 at Dali Amphitheatre square in Nicosia will welcome Greek singer Mando as the night’s special guest, taking audiences on a flashback music journey to Greek hits.

Finally, on the penultimate evening of August, Sunday 30, Giannis Kotsiras will return to the island for one more concert, following his sold-out performances in Cyprus earlier in the summer. This time, he will fill the Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre with music, personal hit songs and beloved summer covers to wrap up a season full of music.

Eleni Foureira – Hybrid Tour

Concert by pop star Eleni Foureira. August 5. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

NiVo

Greek hip-hop artist NiVO performs live at an Aspro Pato event. August 13. Summer Breeze Club, Limassol. Tel: 7000-5868

Ta 00s Mas

Greek hip-hop artist NiVO performs live DJs Jimmy The Destroyer and Petros Sophoclides. August 14. Akakia Beach Bar, Agios Theodoros Larnaca. 8pm. €15. Tel: 96-011830

Alkinoos Ioannides

Live concert by beloved Cypriot musician. Accompanied by Marios Takoushis, Lefteris Moumtzis, Giannis Koutis and Nicolas Tsaggaris. August 12. Paralimni Municipal Amphitheatre, Famagusta district. August 14. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Kaseta Retro Event

Live music party with Constantinos Christoforou, ONE, DJs Anagiotis and Kon Cept. August 15. Kato Drys, Larnaca village. 8pm. €25-30. Tel: 97-420720. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Imiskoumbria

Iconic Greek hip-hop trio reunites after ten years with a Cyprus show. August 16. NAVA Seaside, Protaras. 7pm. www.ticketmaster.cy and at ACS Courier shops. €20-80. Tel: 22-777744

Elli Kokkinou

Concert by Greek singer. August 16. Apeiteiou Gymnasium Agros. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 25-521333

Giannis Parios

Concert with Giannis Parios. August 28. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. Tickets from €45. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Ta Disco Kalokairia Mas

90s and 00s Greek hits concert with with Constantinos Christoforou and ONE. Special guest: Mando. August 29. Dali Amphitheatre square, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-059257. www.ticketmaster.cy

Giannis Kotsiras

Concert with popular Greek musician. August 30. Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm. €30-40. www.ticketmaster.cy