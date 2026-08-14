Restaurant Review: Nags Head Pub, Limassol

Can a restaurant really be everything to everyone without falling into the trap of being the best at nothing? It is a tricky balancing act indeed, but if any one establishment has come close to pulling it off in Limassol it’s the Nags Head pub.

Good food, strong beer selection, reasonable prices, and enough screens for everyone to catch the game regardless of seating position. The Nags Head has all of these things.

A lot of effort has gone into evolving the pub into what it has become today. It has been gradually renovated, restructured, expanded, and the menu has changed from what it was 15 years ago. Not only have new items been added to the selection during this time but old favourites have been improved and elevated.

Case in point, our last visit did not entail anything particularly exotic. Our mains consisted of a pork chop and chicken kebab. Did they nail both dishes? Yes, they did. The pork chop was prepared as described, medium to well done, preventing the meat from drying out and becoming chalky due to excessive cooking, a mistake I’ve seen elsewhere in Cyprus. Similarly, the chicken kebab (you get three skewers) was still tender and juicy while knowing full-well that it’s been cooked long enough to avoid any nasty surprises.

Moreover, both dishes were served with a generous side salad, in its own bowl no less, and ample French fries. Your taste buds will thank you, although your nutritionist may have a slightly different opinion. The chicken also came with pitta bread and tzatziki. The pork chop usually comes with barbeque sauce on the side but the restaurant was happy to replace it with something else.

Prior to our mains, we started the evening in true pub style with a pint of beer (they have a robust selection, including local and foreign lagers, along with various ales) and their beef tacos. The portion includes three tacos, in a hard shell, with fresh salad, tomatoes, beef mince (I tasted this individually and it’s very well-cooked on its own) and grated cheese. You also receive a small tub of guacamole on the side. An excellent starter and one I wouldn’t mind turning into a main.

Even though we were quite stuffed, we ventured into their dessert menu and ordered a crepe to share. It was drizzled with copious amounts of chocolate spread, lots of strawberries, and topped off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Need I tell you that it was so good it left me guilt-ridden for the rest of the week?

This pub essentially ticks all the boxes. But so far, you’d be right in thinking “food, alcohol, and sports; what’s so special about this place?”. Well, in an adjoining room, there is a semi-independent but not really ‘separate’ shop called Shooters. Yes, you get served food and drinks from the same place. But there’s one key difference from the rest of the pub. There are several pool tables and dart boards to keep you entertained. It’s essentially a play area for adults and one this particular pool-lover enjoys visiting.

So, to revisit my opening remarks, how does one describe the Nags Head? It’s a jack of all trades, yes, and a master of practically all of them.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY: Pub food, including grilled items, burgers, sandwiches, and more

WHERE: Nags Head pub, Stymfalidon, Limassol

WHEN: Sunday-Thursday 8am-2am, Friday-Saturday 8am-3am

CONTACT: 25 318277

HOW MUCH: Chicken kebab €15.50, pork chop €17.90,