Baby turtles were spotted making their way into the sea at Pervolia beach in Larnaca on Sunday, with footage showing the hatchlings moving from the shore towards the water.

The turtles were seen in the coastal area of Pervolia, according to a post by Sanida Club, which shared video of the hatchlings making their way to the sea.

The sighting comes during the nesting season for sea turtles in Cyprus, whose beaches provide important nesting grounds for species including the loggerhead and green turtle.

Under Cyprus conservation measures, nesting beaches are monitored during the breeding season, with measures taken to protect nests and hatchlings from disturbance.

The movement of hatchlings from their nests to the sea is a particularly vulnerable stage of the turtles’ life cycle.