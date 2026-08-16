Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, while temperatures remain high at around 37C in Nicosia.

According to the Met Office, clouds shall develop after midday and are expected to bring rain and isolated thunderstorms, predominantly over Troodos, Nicosia and Larnaca.

Nicosia is expected to reach around 37C, while temperatures will rise to about 30C in Paphos and 34C in Larnaca and Limassol.

Temperatures in Troodos are expected to reach around 28C.

Tonight isolated rain is possible later on in Paphos.

Temperatures will fall to around 23C in Nicosia and Limassol, while Troodos will drop to around 16C.

Similar conditions are expected through till Wednesday, with rain and thunderstorms predicted mainly over Troodos and Larnaca.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly below average for the time of year through till Wednesday.