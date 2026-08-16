President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday described the Republic as the country’s “most important achievement” as Cyprus marked 66 years since its proclamation.

In a message published on X, Christodoulides said the anniversary represented “the pinnacle moment in the centuries-old history of our country”, describing independence as the result of the struggles of the Cypriot people and the Eoka campaign against British colonial rule.

“Our state, the Republic of Cyprus, is our most important achievement,” he said.

Christodoulides said the government’s priorities included the “protection and continuous upgrading” of the Republic’s status, alongside strengthening its domestic and international position.

Domestically, he said this would involve strengthening security and the economy, modernising the state and improving the public’s quality of life.

Internationally, he said the government aimed to strengthen the Republic’s position so it would be regarded as “a reliable and creative partner”.

The president said a stronger Republic would be better placed to pursue the “long-desired goal of liberation, the end of the Turkish occupation and the reunification of our homeland”.

He said this should be achieved through a solution that is “functional and sustainable” and provides “peace and security”.