Young people in Cyprus live with their parents until the age of 27 on average, a new Eurostat survey showed.

By comparison, young adults across the European Union leave their parents’ home at an average age of 26.

The updated data on the status of the youth across the EU was released on the occasion of International Youth Day. The survey concerned people aged 15 to 29.

The particular age group comprises approximately 17 per cent of the Cyprus population.

Regarding the Cyprus labour market, 55.2 per cent of young people stated that they are employed – a rate higher than the EU average of 49.1 per cent.

Meanwhile youth unemployment has fallen sharply since 2015 – from 24.5 per cent to 9.3 per cent in 2025.

A large percentage of Cypriot youth – 30.6 per cent – hold higher education qualifications, the survey showed.

At the same time, 27.4 per cent attended online courses in 2025, while 21 per cent possessed digital skills more advanced than the basic.

In addition, 99.3 per cent said they engage on social media – the highest rate across the EU.

Cypriot youth surveyed said they were generally satisfied with their life. On a scale of zero to ten, the average score they gave was 7.7.