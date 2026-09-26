A 16-year-old boy, Aris Papacharalambous, died on Saturday after being hospitalised in Nicosia since August 7, police said.

The teenager was struck by a car as he was riding his e-scooter on Larnaca avenue in Aglandjia in the early hours of August 7.

According to a police statement issued at the time, the driver of the vehicle was allegedly found to have an alcohol reading of 73mg per 100ml, compared with the legal limit of 22mg per 100ml.

Papacharalambous had remained in hospital since the collision.