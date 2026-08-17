Music under the full moon? Yes, please! A special event is set for Friday, August 28 as it coincides with the August full moon, this year called the Sturgeon Moon. Limassol Municipality hosts a free summer concert on this date, titled Under the Light of the Red Moon.

Held at the Heroes Theatre – Christos and Miltos Christoforou, two musicians will serenade listeners. Dora Giannaki will charm audiences with her vocals and piano melodies, while Kostas Konstantiou joins her on vocals and guitar. In charge of the sound for the evening is Giannakis Giannaki, making sure listeners get the best possible experience.

In theme with the moon-lit night, musicians will take audiences on a musical journey, tracing songs and stories inspired by the moon. Melodies from the Greek entechno music scene to folk songs will sound as they have left their mark in time. The concert begins at 7.30pm and is one of the free cultural evenings the Limassol Municipality has in store for this summer.

Under the Light of the Red Moon

Live music with Dora Giannaki and Kostas Konstantiou. August 28. Heroes Theatre – Christos and Miltos Christoforou, Limassol. 7.30pm. Free admission