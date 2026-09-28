President Nikos Christodoulides has convened a National Council meeting for Wednesday, the spokesman announced on Monday.

In a post on X, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the president will be informing the political leadership on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and the meetings he held in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly earlier this month.

The members of the council will then exchange views on the next steps in efforts to resume substantive negotiations, he added.