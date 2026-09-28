The police disciplinary investigation into leaked photographs of the body of a murder victim from the morgue is still ongoing, a police representative told the House human rights committee on Monday.

The committee discussed the issue of protecting victims of criminal acts, as well as their relatives, from the publication of their personal data, following a suggestion by Disy MP Michalis Kounounis.

The MPs raised questions regarding the effectiveness of the measures taken.

Police representative Thomas Hadjikyriakou said material from crime scenes is only collected by authorised officers for investigative purposes, adding that this was confidential.

All stages of handling such material can be tracked to identify any leaks, he assured, adding that when leaks are detected, investigations are launched.

In the case of the murder victim in 2025, investigations are ongoing as to how photos of the body were leaked, he added.

Committee chairman Akel MP Christos Christofides commented on the time that had elapsed and requested further information.

Personal data commissioner Maria Christofidou submitted a memorandum with observations and suggestions, which included the need for immediate reaction if leaks are determined.

She also pointed to the need to establish a common framework for all bodies and the procedures involved, setting out who has access to photographs, statements and audiovisual material, how this material is stored and transmitted securely, how access is recorded and how the need for access is reviewed as the case progresses.

Justice ministry representative Spyros Yiallourides said that, in line with an EU directive, a guide was prepared for the police for individuals whose rights had been violated and that the ministry was open to any suggestions for further improvements of procedures.