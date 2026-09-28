The government is considering installing CCTV systems in all buses used by students, as a permanent solution to delinquent behaviour on school routes, Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki said on Monday.

The issue was discussed at a broad meeting on Monday with the participation of Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, chairman of the House transport committee Sotiris Ioannou, personal data commissioner Maria Christofidou and head of the federation of parents’ associations Loizos Constantinou.

Speaking after the meeting, Tsolaki said the issue would be looked into, along with specific timeframes for the necessary procedures, such as tenders, specifications and the cost, which the transport ministry would be paying.

Until the cameras are installed, interim measures would be applied, such as escorts and attendants, including parents, on buses to prevent delinquent behaviour.

Tsolaki said the footage would be used in the case of an incident and that all procedures would comply with guidelines provided by the personal data commissioner.

In the case of a complaint, an authorised representative of the contractor would hand over the footage to the police for investigation.

Asked what would happen if a parent did not want their child recorded by the cameras, Tsolaki said the parents would be made aware of the security system and it would be up to them to use that means of transport.

Michaelidou said the aim was to address isolated incidents without targeting all students.

She said installing cameras was vital for security on public transport, adding that the government was investing considerably in school routes.

If a complaint is received, the parents and school will be notified and, depending on the case, the parents may be liable to pay for the damage, Michaelidou pointed out.