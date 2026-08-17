August may be a season when inland areas such as Nicosia are more quiet (a delightful gift to many), yet that does not mean that its events calendar is not lively. Musicians keep those in the capital entertained with a series of live music performances happening all over.

In the heart of old Nicosia, at the lower ground level of Eleftheria Square, flute and piano sounds will fill the area. On Wednesday, August 19, as the agenda of Nicosia Municipality’s Summer Nights 2026 Festival continues, it brings together the Sonare Flute & Piano Duo.

The duo will present premieres of musical pieces written by Cypriot composers, as well as an international repertoire that highlights the expressive dialogue between the flute and piano. Like all of the festival’s events, this evening is free to attend, so early arrival is suggested. The live music is set to run from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Further in the historical centre of Nicosia, one live music bar has non-stop events planned for August. Sarah’s Jazz Club has a series of group performances in the coming weeks. On Thursday, August 20, it welcomes to its stage Ofer Ganor, an accomplished jazz guitarist who has studied, recorded and played with great jazz masters such as Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, James Moody and others.

This time, he will be performing with three established Cypriot musicians – former student of US bassist Ron Carter, Irenaeos Koullouras, distinguished pianist Marios Toumbas who recently performed at the Near and Far Kastellorizo Festival in Greece and drummer Ioannis Vafeas who has released his second album, Catharsis. The performance of the quartet next week at 9pm, also marks the grand opening of Season 11 at Sarah’s Jazz Club.

Stringing guitar riffs, deeply felt vocals and rhythmic grooves will sound next as the Backdoor Blues band performs on August 21. This energetic four-piece band plays a diverse selection of blues and blues-rock songs and their setlist is expected to include BB King and Jimi Hendrix and beyond. On stage will be Mike Riyashi on vocals, Adrian Curtis on Electric Guitar, Nektarios Cassar on bass, and Stefanos Eliopoulos on Drums.

At the end of the week, on Sunday, August 21, American guitarist Dion Berardo will join forces with Alexis Kasinos for a concert in Nicosia. Together with Michael Messios on double bass and Omiros Miltiadous on drums, they will present jazz standards from the Great American Songbook.

Towards the end of the month, another music event arrives as part of the Summer Nights 2026 Festival. A concert titled A Magical City will take place at the square of the cultural centre To Skali – Andreas Petrou. Kaiti Oikonomide, Alexandros Foka and Panagiotis Kleitou will present a nostalgic musical journey unveiling the magic of nocturnal Nicosia.

Sonare Flute & Piano Duo

Live music. Part of the Summer Nights 2026 Festival. August 19. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 7.30pm-9pm. Free admission

Live Jazz with Ofer Ganor

Live jazz music as Ofer Ganor performs with Irenaeos Koullouras, Marios Toumbas and Ioannis Vafeas. August 20. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open at 8pm. Live music at 9pm. €15. Tel: 95-147711

Backdoor Blues

Live blues and blues-rock from local band. August 21. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open at 8pm. Live music at 9.30pm. €15. Tel: 95-147711

US Guitarist Dion Berardo & Alexis Kasinos Group

Live music from the Great American Songbook. August 23. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open at 7pm. Live music at 8.30pm. €15. Tel: 95-147711

A Magical City

Live music by Kaiti Oikonomide, Alexandros Foka and Panagiotis Kleitou. Part of the Summer Nights 2026 Festival. August 19. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission