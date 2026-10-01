UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent his congratulations to President Nikos Christodoulides and the people of Cyprus on Thursday as the country marked the 66th anniversary of its independence.

Guterres said national days offered an opportunity to reflect on a country’s journey, its contribution to the international community and its aspirations for the future.

Such occasions also served as a reminder of the importance of dialogue and solidarity in addressing international challenges, he said.

Guterres pointed to ending and preventing wars, tackling the climate crisis, reducing inequalities and ensuring the responsible management of powerful technologies among the most pressing challenges facing the world.

Addressing these issues, he said, required renewed engagement and commitment to multilateral cooperation to promote peace and security, advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals and uphold human rights.

“Once again, I extend my best wishes to the people of the Republic of Cyprus on this special day,” Guterres said.