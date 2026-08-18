The UK’s foreign office has updated travel advice for British nationals visiting Cyprus, following a BBC report that at least 30 children have been conceived through IVF using the wrong sperm or egg donors at clinics in the north.

The BBC reported that most of the affected children are British nationals, and that in each case, the parents suspect they did not get the donors they selected.

The foreign office said that “the British high commission in Cyprus cannot get involved in surrogacy arrangements.”

“The laws on surrogacy differ between the areas under the effective control of the Republic of Cyprus and the north of Cyprus,” it pointed out.

“Surrogacy is strictly limited to cases where a woman is medically unable to carry a pregnancy. In all cases, court approval is required before any treatment begins. No form of financial compensation for the surrogate is allowed. Prospective parents and clinics may face criminal charges if they proceed without the appropriate approvals in place,” it added.

According to the travel advice, “pursuing surrogacy in the north carries risks as clinics are not regulated and there is no legal framework governing arrangements.”

“Legal transfer of parenthood can be complex as the birth mother is given automatic parental responsibility. Obtaining birth certificates can also be complicated and may take a long time.”

It added that “the British High Commission’s ability to provide any assistance in the north of Cyprus is limited.”

Before entering into any surrogacy arrangements, British nationals are advised to “read FCDO and Home Office guidance on surrogacy overseas, fully research hospitals and clinics to ensure they are safe and reputable, and seek specialist legal advice both in the UK and in Cyprus”.

“Children born through surrogacy are not automatically entitled to British nationality. To bring your child born through surrogacy from Cyprus to the UK, you must apply for a full British passport for the child before you travel. The application process can take a significant amount of time, and even longer if supporting documentation has been issued in the north of Cyprus, due to the UK’s non-recognition of the authorities there. The maximum period you may be allowed to stay in Cyprus without a visa is 90 days,” the foreign office explained.

It added that “fertility treatment in the north of Cyprus carries risks as clinics are not regulated in the same way as in the UK.”

“Make sure you conduct thorough research beforehand. Further information on fertility treatment abroad is available on the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) website.”

Furthermore, the foreign office said “the authorities in the north of Cyprus do not act on British court orders.”

“They will not share information with the British High Commission on children subject to UK court orders. This means the British High Commission cannot ensure that these children are properly safeguarded.”

Concluding its travel advice, the foreign office reminded British nationals to “avoid taking photographs near sensitive areas, such as military buildings. If you do, the authorities could arrest you.”