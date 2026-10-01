Storytelling sessions for young audiences are coming up at Theatro Ena in Nicosia as part of its wider cultural programme. The stories will be read by well-known figures from the political, cultural, scientific and educational fields in the theatre’s foyer, happening on two Sundays each month at 11am.

The series kicks off on Sunday, October 11 and runs until Sunday, March 28. The first event will welcome the First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, who will read a story for young audiences.

On October 25, Akel General Secretary Stefanos Stefanou will join the initiative, before researcher and author Dr Kostas Charalambides reads a story on November 8. Then, House President and Disy leader Annita Demetriou will read to children on November 22.

Opening December’s storytelling sessions is television presenter Andri Karantoni and researcher and performer of Cypriot folk tradition Michalis Hatzimichael, heading to Theatro Ena on December 13. The final storytelling event for 2026 is set for December 20 with General Practitioner and kindergarten teacher Sofia Dimopoulou. The programme for the 2027 storytelling sessions will be announced at a later date.

All events have free admission for children and their accompanying adults, yet telephone reservations have to be made by calling Theatro Ena on 22 348203. Along with the stories, children will receive gifts from the Mitsides company.

Storytelling Sessions – Theatro Ena

Event series where well-known figures from the political, cultural, scientific and educational fields read stories to children. October 11, 2026 – March 28, 2027. Theatro Ena foyer, Nicosia. 11am. In Greek. Free admission. Reservations needed. Tel: 22-348203