The evenings in Nicosia continue to fill with charming events as artists and musicians present their summer agenda. Soon, Kaiti Oikonomidou, Alexandros Fokas and Panayiotis Kleitou will take audiences back to the 60s and 70s, remembering the music and the musicians of the Greek music scene that left their mark.

Their performance A Magical City is presented as part of the Nicosia Municipality’s Summer Nights 2026 Festival, unfolding on August 26. The Square To Skali – Andreas Petrou Cultural Centre in Aglandjia will be the venue for this enchanting and nostalgic concert, beginning at 8pm.

The Greek repertoire of the 1960s and 1970s will come alive as the three musicians perform beloved classical songs from that era. Music from some of Greece’s most important composers, including Manos Hadjidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Stavros Xarhakos and Manos Loizos, will sound as audiences enjoy one more music night in the capital city.

Since it is part of the municipality’s festival, the event has free entrance and seats adhere to a first-come, first-served basis, so audiences are advised to arrive early.

A Magical City

Live music by Kaiti Oikonomide, Alexandros Foka and Panagiotis Kleitou. Part of the Summer Nights 2026 Festival. August 26. Cultural centre To Skali – Andreas Petrou, Aglandjia, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission