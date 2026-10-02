The National Bank of Greece purchased 1,218,453 of its own common shares between September 22, 2026, and September 29, 2026, as part of the initial tranche of its ongoing share buyback programme, the lender announced in an official release.

The transactions carried out on Euronext Athens required a total outlay of €20,822,480.29 at a weighted average price of €17.0893 per share.

The share purchases follow resolutions approved at the annual general meeting of shareholders on April 30, 2026, alongside regulatory approval granted by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Single Supervisory Mechanism on June 8, 2026.

Implementation of the first tranche was formally initiated on June 12, 2026, with the bank issuing subsequent progress updates on June 22, 2026, July 1, 2026, July 8, 2026, July 15, 2026, July 24, 2026, August 3, 2026, August 10, 2026, August 19, 2026, August 26, 2026, September 4, 2026, September 14, 2026, and September 22, 2026.

Daily trading records show that the lender acquired 168,453 shares at a weighted average price of €17.4801 on September 22, 2026, for a overall cost of €2,944,575.29.

On September 23, 2026, the bank completed its largest single-day purchase of the period, acquiring 500,000 shares at a weighted average price of €16.9979, totaling €8,498,950.00.

Buyback activity continued on September 24, 2026, with 350,000 shares purchased at a weighted average price of €16.8193, costing €5,886,755.00.

On September 25, 2026, the bank acquired 150,000 shares at a weighted average price of €17.3441, representing an expenditure of €2,601,615.00.

Transactions slowed at the start of the following week, with 25,000 shares purchased on September 28, 2026, at a weighted average price of €17.7610, amounting to €444,025.00.

The week concluded on September 29, 2026, with the acquisition of a further 25,000 shares at a weighted average price of €17.8624, costing €446,560.00.

Following the completion of these transactions, the bank holds 16,297,978 treasury shares directly, representing 1.80 per cent of its total share capital.

National Bank of Greece confirmed its intention to proceed with the cancellation of the acquired shares in accordance with the terms approved at the annual general meeting and the legal timeframe set out under Law 4548/2018.