Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd on Thursday issued a profit warning for the first half of 2026, cautioning investors that overall financial results will decline compared to the same period last year.

The company formally notified shareholders and the wider market of the expected drop in earnings in line with the regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The projected downturn in profitability is principally driven by lower returns generated from the firm’s investment portfolio.

However, operating profits are anticipated to show an increase over the six-month period, helping to partially offset the investment losses.

This operational improvement stems largely from a marked reduction in payable claims during the first half of the year, the company explained.

The group’s underlying financial performance was further bolstered by an overall rise in net insurance income, the announcement concluded.