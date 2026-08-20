The Association of Cyprus Banks (ACB) on Thursday launched a fully redesigned Cyprus Banking Insight website, making its material available in digital form across all devices and bringing together its published editions and annual reviews.

The association said the revamped platform was intended to provide a broader and more accessible digital presence for information and analysis concerning Cyprus and its banking sector.

The new website hosts the association’s full collection of articles in English, alongside official reports, economic studies and analysis on the course of the Cypriot economy.

It also includes references to and articles from international English-language media, giving users access to a wider range of material on developments affecting Cyprus and the financial sector.

The association said the revamped platform formed part of a broader effort to strengthen its outward-facing activities and communication.

“The new digital platform, supported by the association’s social media channels, completes a strong network of digital presence,” the association said.

The association linked the new website to targeted international outreach initiatives, including its recent successful roadshow in Brussels, which it said formed part of its efforts to strengthen engagement beyond Cyprus.

According to the association, the digital network complements and reinforces its activities both domestically and abroad.

The Association of Cyprus Banks said the new website was accessible from any device, while all editions of Cyprus Banking Insight were available in digital format through the platform.

The site also brings together the organisation’s Annual Reviews, providing users with a central point of access to its publications.

The association said the combination of the website, its publications and its social media channels would help broaden its digital reach and support its work in Cyprus and internationally.