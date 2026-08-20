The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has informed Cypriot importers, distributors and retail chains about an international trade and investment forum in Armenia aimed at strengthening commercial links between international buyers and Armenian businesses.

The International Trade & Investment Forum (ITIF) 2026 will take place in Yerevan from October 7 to 9, 2026, and is being organised by the Investment Council of Armenia under the auspices of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The forum is expected to bring together international importers, distributors, buyers and investors with Armenian companies, with food and beverage production identified as the main sector of focus this year.

Keve said the event was intended to strengthen international trade and investment cooperation by creating opportunities for international businesses to engage directly with Armenian companies.

A particular opportunity is being offered through the forum’s Hosted Buyers Programme, under which selected international buyers, distributors and representatives of retail chains may attend free of charge.

Participation in the programme is subject to an invitation and an evaluation process by the organisers.

For companies selected for the programme, the organisers will cover eligible participation expenses set out in the forum’s information material.

These include return air tickets to and from Yerevan, with direct flights available from both Larnaca and Paphos.

Selected participants will also receive five-star hotel accommodation for the duration of the forum from October 7 to 9.

Meals included in the official programme, including lunches, dinners and receptions, will also be covered.

Internal transport included in the programme will likewise be provided, although participants will be responsible for their own airport transfers.

Keve is encouraging relevant companies to share the information with representatives within their organisations who may be interested in attending.

Companies wishing to participate can submit their requests directly to the forum organisers by email.

The event’s programme, planned activities and details of the opportunities and benefits available to participants are set out in the forum’s detailed brochure.

The organisers have also made information about ITIF 2026 available through the forum’s official website.