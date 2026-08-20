Communications commissioner Marios Pieri and Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) secretary general Philokypros Roussounides held a meeting to discuss digital transformation, electronic communications, connectivity and cyber security, the commissioner’s office said.

According to an announcement released on Thursday, the meeting focused on the importance of these areas in strengthening the competitiveness of Cypriot businesses as technological developments accelerate.

The two sides also exchanged views on opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the Office of the Commissioner of Communications and Keve, while exploring specific areas of common interest.

Pieri thanked Roussounides for the visit and the constructive discussion, stressing the importance of maintaining regular communication and cooperation with the business community.

He placed particular emphasis on the need for continued engagement with businesses at a time of rapid technological change.

Roussounides, meanwhile, congratulated Pieri on taking up his duties as communications commissioner and expressed Keve’s readiness to work closely with the office in areas of mutual interest.

The aim of such cooperation would be to support the digital transition and improve the competitiveness of Cypriot businesses, the announcement explained.

Moreover, the two sides agreed to continue their dialogue and further examine opportunities for cooperation.

The meeting comes as businesses face growing demands to adopt digital technologies while also strengthening connectivity and protection against cyber threats.

For Cyprus, closer cooperation between the communications authorities and the business community could help identify practical measures to support companies as they adapt to an increasingly digital economy.