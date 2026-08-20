Cypriot investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc completed the repurchase of 3,475 of its own shares at a price of €1.45 per share on August 19, 2026, as part of an ongoing share buyback programme.

The public transaction was formally disclosed to the market on Thursday, in accordance with the regulatory frameworks of both the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The acquisition was carried out on behalf of the company by the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The company added that corporate authority for the transaction stems from a formal mandate granted during the firm’s annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

The total volume of shares was accumulated across six distinct market orders executed during a single trading session.

The individual transactions comprised batches of 1,150 shares, 1,000 shares, 200 shares, 319 shares, another block of 200 shares, and a final lot of 606 shares.

Every single share block was purchased at the uniform price of €1.45, bringing the total expenditure to the precise valuation dictated by the session.

The transaction represented a total financial outlay of €5,038.75 for the repurchased stock.