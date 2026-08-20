Larnaca emerges as a top choice for late-season sunshine

Larnaca has been ranked the third-best destination in southern Europe for an autumn shoulder-season getaway, according to a new travel index examining sunshine, temperatures, rainfall and accommodation costs.

The Cypriot town placed ahead of several established Mediterranean destinations in the 2026 Shoulder Season Index, compiled by UK travel insurance comparison company Quotezone.

Larnaca was ranked behind Antalya in Turkey and Tenerife in the Canary Islands, while Greece’s Crete and Malta completed the top five.

The ranking comes as almost half of travellers appear increasingly willing to move their main holidays away from the peak summer months, amid concerns about extreme heat and rising holiday costs.

Quotezone found that 48 per cent of travellers would consider taking their annual holiday in autumn rather than during the peak summer season.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent said they would actively avoid southern Europe during the summer because of high temperatures.

The shift is taking place across age groups, with travel trade association ABTA describing the growing popularity of shoulder-season holidays as “Super September”.

The trend follows an exceptionally hot summer across parts of Europe, with western Europe experiencing its hottest June-to-July period on record, while wildfires affected parts of countries including France and Spain.

This came only a year after the European Union experienced its worst recorded fire season.

For some travellers, however, the appeal of autumn holidays goes beyond avoiding the heat.

Quotezone found that 26 per cent were influenced by cheaper prices, while 42 per cent said they were willing to wait for a last-minute price reduction before booking an autumn holiday.

A further 11 per cent said they always wait for an autumn deal.

Avoiding crowds was cited as the main reason for autumn travel by 21 per cent of respondents, while 16 per cent valued the smaller number of children travelling at that time of year.

Only 3 per cent said having an easier time securing leave from work was their main reason.

The index assessed popular southern European destinations according to factors including sea and air temperatures, sunshine hours, average rainfall and accommodation costs.

Larnaca’s third-place position was supported by particularly favourable autumn weather conditions.

Visitors can expect average temperatures of 25.5°C during September and October, while the average sea temperature stands at 27°C.

The destination also recorded only 12mm of rainfall across the two months in the index’s assessment, making it one of the drier options among the destinations studied.

The ranking specifically highlighted the opportunity to continue enjoying beach holidays well into autumn, including trips to Nissi Beach.

Antalya took first place, with the Turkish destination recording 9.5 hours of sunshine per day and average temperatures of 27.6°C across September and October.

Its average sea temperature was 27.5°C, while rainfall averaged 42mm over the two months.

The index also placed a three-night stay at a three-star hotel in Antalya at a lowest price of £127.

Tenerife ranked second, helped by warm temperatures, limited rainfall and a reported lowest three-night three-star hotel price of £108.

The Canary Islands destination also offers access to Teide National Park, where cooler autumn conditions can be more suitable for hiking and other outdoor activities.

Crete ranked fourth, with around eight hours of sunshine a day, while Malta took fifth place, helped by warm sea and air temperatures late into the season.

The remaining destinations in the ranking continued to offer temperatures above 18°C, providing conditions considered suitable for outdoor activities and sightseeing.

Budva in Montenegro ranked ninth, while Dubrovnik in Croatia came tenth, with the latter recording the highest likelihood of rainfall, fewer average sunshine hours and slightly more expensive accommodation.

Helen Rolph, a travel insurance expert at Quotezone, said autumn was increasingly becoming an attractive alternative as extreme summer temperatures influenced holiday decisions.

“As extreme summer temperatures become an increasing consideration for travellers, autumn is emerging as one of the most popular times for holidaymakers to enjoy a getaway,” Rolph said.

“The shoulder season can offer the best of both worlds, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but without the intense heat and high prices found during peak season,” she added.

“Antalya’s combination of sunshine, warm temperatures, sea conditions and affordable accommodation makes it a particularly strong choice for holidaymakers, but our index shows there are plenty of alternatives across southern Europe for those looking for some late-season sun,” Rolph continued.

She also urged travellers booking late autumn breaks to arrange insurance promptly.

“Those travellers jetting off on last-minute trips should be careful not to forget to book travel insurance as soon as they book the trip, to help ensure they are covered for any issues in the build-up to their autumn break,” Rolph stated.

For Cyprus, the ranking provides another indication of the island’s potential to extend its tourism season beyond the traditional summer peak, with Larnaca’s combination of warm temperatures, warm seas and limited autumn rainfall placing it among the strongest options assessed.