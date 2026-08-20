The National Bank of Greece announced on this week that it acquired 727,285 of its own common shares traded on Euronext Athens between August 10, 2026 and August 17, 2026 at a weighted average price of €16.3083 per share, amounting to a total cost of €11,860,757.13.

The repurchases were executed following decisions made during the bank’s annual general meeting of shareholders on April 30, 2026, as well as a subsequent announcement on June 12, 2026 regarding the launch of the first tranche of the share buyback programme.

Regulatory approval for the initiative was granted by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Single Supervisory Mechanism on June 8, 2026.

The latest transactions follow a series of earlier buyback disclosures issued by the lender on June 22, 2026, July 1, 2026, July 8, 2026, July 15, 2026, July 24, 2026, August 3, 2026, and August 10, 2026.

Following these recent market operations, the financial institution now directly holds a total of 24,601,002 treasury shares.

This treasury holding corresponds to 2.69 per cent of the bank’s total share capital.

In accordance with the resolutions passed at the shareholders’ meeting, the bank intends to proceed with the cancellation of the repurchased shares within the legal timeframe.