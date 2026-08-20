The transport ministry on Thursday announced that traffic lights at the junction of October 28 Avenue and Makarios III Avenue in Nicosia have been temporarily taken out of service due to “serious technical problems”.

In the meantime, motorists wishing to access Makarios III Avenue can use nearby junctions.

The traffic lights are expected to be operational again from Monday, August 24.

The public works department apologised for any inconvenience and urged motorists to comply with temporary road signs and instructions from police.