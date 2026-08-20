Defence sources on Thursday declined comment on media reports that a police probe into last month’s fire sparked by the destruction of munitions at a firing range has found no criminal liability.

Earlier in the day, Politis said the criminal probe does not assign criminal responsibility.

The police dossier has been forwarded to the attorney-general’s office, which will determine whether to prosecute or not.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the military said they would not comment until the AG announces his decision.

The same source likewise declined to comment on reports that the National Guard’s own investigation has tracked disciplinary offences.

Politis said the military’s findings point to the 70th Engineers Battalion, responsible for the destruction of the munitions on the day.

It was reported earlier that once the findings of the military inquiry are formally considered, decisions on any disciplinary sanctions would be taken by National Guard chief Lieutenant-General Emmanouel Theodorou.

But our defence sources stressed that disciplinary sanctions are “not automatic” – military personnel have the right to defend themselves in a military tribunal.

Generally speaking, in extreme cases, and depending on the infraction, an officer could face discharge from the military.

Initially, sanctions are decided by the commanding officer of the unit concerned; but this is later reviewed higher up in the National Guard’s chain of command.

The fire broke out on July 27 during the destruction of munitions at the Kalo Chorio firing range. It spread rapidly in the dry conditions, burning around 120 hectares and prompting the evacuation of nearby Ayia Anna and Psevdas.

During the operations, warheads from RPG anti-tank rounds were destroyed through controlled detonations.

Questions subsequently centred on why explosive ordnance disposal was taking place during the summer fire-risk period, particularly given restrictions on heavy explosions at firing ranges between May and September.

Communities affected by the wildfire renewed calls for the firing range to be relocated. The defence ministry also pledged to cover all damage caused by the wildfire.