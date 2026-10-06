EU envoys are expected to approve about 1,650 new designations on Wednesday under the bloc’s sanctions regime for Russia, with the majority focused on the country’s military industrial complex, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.

The package will be the single largest set of designations since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Once approved by ambassadors, the listings will be sent to EU foreign ministers next Monday for final adoption.

About 1,570 of the new listings are entities and individuals involved in Russia’s military-industrial complex, with over half concentrated on missile production.